Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tells Andrea Mitchell that the draft opinion on abortion could signal future Supreme Court moves on privacy rights and beyond. “Is same sex marriage is going to be at risk? The regulation of contraception, is that going to be at risk? Even interracial marriage? All of these things are based on the right to privacy, which this opinion in its form as we saw it, really goes at the that, that right to privacy," says Holder.May 12, 2022