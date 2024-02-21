IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’
Feb. 21, 202407:24

33-year-old Los Angeles Ballerina, Kseniya Karelina is a Russian-American dual citizen detained on suspicion of treason for allegedly donating $51 to support Ukraine. The State Department is now warning Americans not to travel to Russia, and telling U.S. citizens living or traveling in the country to leave immediately. Richard Engel and Peter Alexander join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the latest. “It seems like this is politically motivated, that this is a move by Russia to show power, to show that it's not intimidated by the United States,” Engel says. “I think you can only see this woman's arrest, for $51 not something that is going to change the tide of war in any way, in a political framework.”Feb. 21, 2024

