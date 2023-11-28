Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

As hostages are released by Hamas, the world is learning more about their experiences in captivity. Richard Engel and Avi Mayer join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what we’re learning about conditions in Hamas captivity and the likelihood of a further truce extension. “Abigail has siblings, two older siblings, and they were in the house and they were in the house while the parents were killed, while Abigail escaped to the neighbor's house. And they hid in a closet… They stayed silent in panic for 14 hours until they were rescued,” Engel tells Andrea about 4-year-old Abigail Edan who was released Sunday. “We heard an account today from the family of one of the children who was held by Hamas that they were forced to watch that video that Hamas forced them to watch the atrocities that took place that day. And when they started crying, they put rifle butts in their faces,” Mayer adds.Nov. 28, 2023