Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56
04:03
Share this -
copied
NBC’s Shaq Brewster joins Andrea Mitchell from Los Angeles where the energy is “off the charts” ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. “A little over a month ago, there was some concern that this wouldn’t be the experience that fans had here in Los Angeles, with the omicron variant surging across the state and across the nation,” says Brewster. “But so many fans are happy that they can enjoy the game, enjoy the celebration, and enjoy the Super Bowl 56.” Brewster will be cheering on the Bengals.Feb. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56
04:03
UP NEXT
David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries
05:12
Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’
06:04
Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘was a calamity that never had to happen’
06:22
Deputy Secy. of State: Russia invasion would signal that ‘autocrats can act with impunity’
10:13
Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’