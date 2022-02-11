Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56

NBC’s Shaq Brewster joins Andrea Mitchell from Los Angeles where the energy is “off the charts” ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. “A little over a month ago, there was some concern that this wouldn’t be the experience that fans had here in Los Angeles, with the omicron variant surging across the state and across the nation,” says Brewster. “But so many fans are happy that they can enjoy the game, enjoy the celebration, and enjoy the Super Bowl 56.” Brewster will be cheering on the Bengals.Feb. 11, 2022