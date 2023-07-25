IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

09:07

President Biden and Vice President Harris designate the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument on what would’ve been Emmett’s 82nd birthday. Till was lynched in 1955, and his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River on August 31 of that year. Peter Baker and Eugene Daniels discuss the significance of this commemoration as efforts to rewrite or whitewash black history are on the rise. “These kinds of events like this remind this country how serious how terrible those moments were for black people, and more importantly, how we have to remember them how we have to continue to teach them, but also think how we have to figure out a way to make sure that we rectify those pains and the ills and the impact those have on black people still walking around this earth today,” Daniels explains. July 25, 2023

