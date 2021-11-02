Education, economy, covid: Key issues will decide bellwether Virginia race 

NBC’s Kristen Welker and Chuck Todd join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the big races across the country today, including the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections and the key factors that are influencing the outcome of both elections. “We know Virginia’s a blue state, but how blue is it and how many Democrats are going to show up tonight?” asks Todd, as Welker says that “voters throughout Virginia” are voicing their frustration with “what they're seeing and not seeing in Washington.”Nov. 2, 2021