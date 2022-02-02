IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’

04:32

Dr. Zeke Emanuel joins Kristen Welker to discuss Pfizer’s submission of their Covid vaccine for kids under five amid low vaccination numbers for eligible children. “With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they're likely to get a serious condition of omicron,” says Emanuel. “I am confused about parents’ attitude. Five and above, seems like it's a no brainer.” Feb. 2, 2022

