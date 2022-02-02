Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’
04:32
Share this -
copied
Dr. Zeke Emanuel joins Kristen Welker to discuss Pfizer’s submission of their Covid vaccine for kids under five amid low vaccination numbers for eligible children. “With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they're likely to get a serious condition of omicron,” says Emanuel. “I am confused about parents’ attitude. Five and above, seems like it's a no brainer.” Feb. 2, 2022
Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’
04:34
Now Playing
Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’
04:32
UP NEXT
Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen
06:36
Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’
10:36
Chinese espionage more ‘brazen’ and ‘damaging’ than ever before, FBI Director tells Pete Williams
03:02
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No dispute’ between what U.S. and Ukraine are ‘seeing on the border’