Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Florida Gov. DeSantis is ‘behaving as if he has a medical degree, where he really doesn’t’

Dr. Mark Klein and Dr. Zeke Emanuel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss rising cases of Covid-19 in children, amid increasing debates about school mask mandates. Dr. Klein says most children admitted to his hospital are “clearly are getting the infection from unvaccinated adults.” Dr. Emanuel pushes back against comments made by Florida Gov. DeSantis who said younger children will not transmit the virus, saying this is “another case of Governor DeSantis behaving as if he has a medical degree, where he really doesn’t.” Aug. 11, 2021