Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety

NBC’s Rehema Ellis and Dr. Vin Gupta join Andrea Mitchell as the U.S. reopens its borders to vaccinated international travelers from dozens of countries including most of Europe, China, and India. “This is a movement towards us accepting, from foreign travelers, a WHO-approved vaccine, or at least emergency listed vaccines, so that’s really great for all those travelers who have received two doses of a non-Pfizer non-Moderna vaccine, which still appear to be very effective against preventing hospitalization,” says Dr. Gupta. “This is a great move towards standardizing what it means to be safe.”Nov. 8, 2021