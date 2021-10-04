Dr. Vin Gupta: To avoid a hospital visit 'two doses of any vaccine are necessary' 

Dr. Vin Gupta joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the decline in COVID cases and provides clarification on vaccine doses. "What we expect to happen throughout the month of October is actually a minor decline in cases and a plateau, right now we lost 1,800 Americans just yesterday," says Gupta. "There's been a lot of conflicting data points on what one dose means," says Gupta, "what we know is that it does seem like two doses of any vaccine are necessary if you're otherwise healthy, less than 65, to give you the strongest protection from the hospital." Oct. 4, 2021