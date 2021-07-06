Dr. Vin Gupta: Risk of transmission for most vaccinated people ‘basically zero’ even if you test positive

Katie Hunt is joined by Dr. Vin Gupta to discuss transmission of COVID-19 and risks for unvaccinated young children in light of reports of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people in Israel caused by the spread of the Delta variant. He says that the CDC has released guidance that “even if you test positive for coronavirus after you are fully vaccinated, the chances you could transmit the virus to say an unvaccinated child at home is basically zero unless you are in the immunocompromised category.”