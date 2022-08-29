Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a ‘layered mitigation strategy’ to prevent COVID-19 spread

Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity Dr. Uché Blackstock joins Andrea Mitchell as a new school year begins and students return to classrooms with updated COVID-19 safety protocols. “We know that schools are not inherently safe, but they are safe when a layered mitigation strategy is used. And so that is masking, that is testing, but also paying attention to air and clean air,” says Dr. Blackstock. “Although schools receive Congressional funding, I have not seen it being invested into ensuring that there’s an infrastructure in place to make sure that there’s clean air in our schools for children.”Aug. 29, 2022