IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

  • Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    05:13

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

    06:17

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

02:35

NBC News Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres joins Chris Jansing to share how families can avoid what’s being called a “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and Covid-19 this Thanksgiving holiday.Nov. 23, 2022

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All