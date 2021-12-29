Dr. Spinner: Kids’ return to school after the holidays may create ‘perfect storm’ for increased infections
Texas Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stanley Spinner joins Alison Morris to discuss the new CDC guidance for children returning to school in the new year, amid the surge in omicron cases and a spike in pediatric hospitalizations. “Testing every other day, that might be helpful, but you’re still going to miss cases, and whether there’s going to be enough tests available, that certainly is a concern as well,” says Dr. Spinner. “I think that we're going to see potential for a more, even larger number of positive cases over the next couple of weeks.”Dec. 29, 2021
