Chief Medical Officer at the Anne Arundel Medical Center Dr. Stephen Selinger joins Alison Morris to discuss the severe Covid spike in Maryland weighing heavily on the state’s hospitals. “We have every bed filled. Our emergency room volumes are a third greater than they normally are. We have prolonged waiting times in our emergency department as a consequence of this,” says Dr. Selinger. “We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.”Dec. 30, 2021