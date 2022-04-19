Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’

Dr. Peter Hotez, Pete Williams, and Antonia Hylton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the lifting of mask requirements by major airlines and ride-share services, following the decision from a federal judge to strike down the Biden administration’s public transportation mask mandate. Dr. Hotez explains that the BA.2 variant “is the most transmissible variant we’ve seen to date” and “now those numbers are going up” in the U.S. “Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it. You want to wait until you're on the other side of the curve before you do it, and that’s what doesn’t make sense.” April 19, 2022