NBC Correspondent Heidi Pryzbyla, and Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Texas Governor Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and booster shots. "There are no good reasons not to get a vaccine, just a lot of bad reasons, and I think what Governor Abbott is doing is supporting those people who are using those bad reasons not to be vaccinated," says Dr. Offit. Oct. 12, 2021