Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

A measles outbreak is growing in Florida, with new cases reported among children and nearly 40 cases across the country in more than 15 states over the weekend. Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the symptoms parents should look out for and how to stay safe. “We have a disease, measles, that was eradicated two decades ago. I want to make that very clear. A highly effective vaccine that eradicated measles. It's so hard to recognize because we haven't seen cases of it clinically until now,” Dr. Patel tells Andrea. “The telltale sign that makes a lot of us go, aha, could this be measles, is a rash inside the mouth or a rash on the skin. But I really don't want parents to wait that long. And I want to remind that adults shouldn't wait this long either.”Feb. 26, 2024