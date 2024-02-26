IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms
Feb. 26, 202403:10

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

    06:24

  • Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid

    06:29

  • Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

    05:59

  • McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

    07:54

  • Vance: New AL embryo ruling creating ‘uncertainty,’ ‘really a chill on what women can access’

    06:06

  • Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

    07:16

  • Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction

    05:43

  • Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

    05:34

  • UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”

    04:23

  • Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’

    07:24

  • Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’

    06:16

  • Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

    08:11

  • Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’

    03:30

  • Amb. Markarova: U.S. has to ‘be bold,’ ‘sanction all Russian banks,’ to stop Russian ‘war crimes’

    07:34

  • German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?

    03:28

  • VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

    05:27

  • McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

    10:49

  • Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 25

    02:35

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

03:10

A measles outbreak is growing in Florida, with new cases reported among children and nearly 40 cases across the country in more than 15 states over the weekend. Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the symptoms parents should look out for and how to stay safe. “We have a disease, measles, that was eradicated two decades ago. I want to make that very clear. A highly effective vaccine that eradicated measles. It's so hard to recognize because we haven't seen cases of it clinically until now,” Dr. Patel tells Andrea. “The telltale sign that makes a lot of us go, aha, could this be measles, is a rash inside the mouth or a rash on the skin. But I really don't want parents to wait that long. And I want to remind that adults shouldn't wait this long either.”Feb. 26, 2024

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

    06:24

  • Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid

    06:29

  • Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

    05:59

  • McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All