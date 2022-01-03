Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability

Dr. Michael Osterholm, Ellison Barber, and Meagan Fitzgerald join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the efficacy of at-home rapid tests, and school policies for allowing children who test negative to return for the spring semester. Dr. Osterholm says “we need a lot more science” on at-home tests, if the public is going to continue to rely on their results to make “potentially life threatening” decisions.Jan. 3, 2022