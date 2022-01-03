Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability
09:48
Share this -
copied
Dr. Michael Osterholm, Ellison Barber, and Meagan Fitzgerald join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the efficacy of at-home rapid tests, and school policies for allowing children who test negative to return for the spring semester. Dr. Osterholm says “we need a lot more science” on at-home tests, if the public is going to continue to rely on their results to make “potentially life threatening” decisions.Jan. 3, 2022
New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.
00:34
Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’
08:22
Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’
04:17
Now Playing
Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability
09:48
UP NEXT
Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’
04:38
Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need