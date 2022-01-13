Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’
Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in staffing shortages amid omicron spikes across the nation, hitting hospitals the hardest. “For the next three weeks or so we are going to see omicron continue to be this viral blizzard around the country and it's not going to be business as usual. It's going to be a challenge," says Dr. Osterholm.Jan. 13, 2022
Dr. Osterholm: 'Viral blizzard' will impact absentee rates 'for the next 3 weeks or so'
