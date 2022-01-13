IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

  • Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

  • Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’

  • Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’

  • Rep. Raskin: Recovering from Jan. 6 hinges on acknowledging ‘the truth of it’

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in staffing shortages amid omicron spikes across the nation, hitting hospitals the hardest. “For the next three weeks or so we are going to see omicron continue to be this viral blizzard around the country and it's not going to be business as usual. It's going to be a challenge," says Dr. Osterholm.Jan. 13, 2022

