Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the state of Covid-19 in the U.S. and what the country should do to prepare for future waves and variants. Although “we are in a much better place right now,” Dr. Osterholm warns we were in a similar situation last year before Delta and Omicron, and “we don’t know what the next variant will bring or what it will mean.” He backs up President Biden’s calls for the U.S. to allocate more money to pandemic defenses, saying “we need these vaccines. We need these drugs. We need to keep our testing up. We need to keep our surveillance up. I can tell you with all certainty the administration is not crying wolf.”March 31, 2022