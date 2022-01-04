Dr. Offit: When testing is not available, ‘wear a mask for 10 days’ if exposed to Covid
With the omicron variant now making up 95% of Covid cases in the U.S., Dr. Paul Offit, Dasha Burns, and Heidi Przybyla join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the toll of this surge on hospitals, testing sites, and schools. Because testing is “not readily available,” Dr. Offit advises that rather than testing all asymptomatic patients, “if you're exposed to somebody, then I just think you should wear a mask for 10 days.”Jan. 4, 2022
