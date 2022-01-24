Dr. Offit: Hospitalized children over 5 are ‘invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents’
04:28
Share this -
copied
Dr. Paul Offit joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss low vaccination rates for kids, pointing at vaccine hesitancy in parents. “When we see children over five years of age who come into our hospital, they're invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents,” says Dr. Offit. “We just need to get past this pandemic, and we can. That's the frustrating part: we can get past this if we just vaccinate ourselves.”Jan. 24, 2022
Carl Bernstein: Local papers ‘help keep the social fabric & a social compact in our towns and cities’
06:19
Now Playing
Dr. Offit: Hospitalized children over 5 are ‘invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents’
04:28
UP NEXT
Michael Crowley: Germany and France ‘stand to lose a lot from an economic war with Russia’
07:35
U.S., Russia keep diplomatic options open as invasion threat looms
11:45
Cecile Richards: Roe decision ‘radically changed opportunities’ for women
05:09
Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line