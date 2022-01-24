Dr. Offit: Hospitalized children over 5 are ‘invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents’

Dr. Paul Offit joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss low vaccination rates for kids, pointing at vaccine hesitancy in parents. “When we see children over five years of age who come into our hospital, they're invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents,” says Dr. Offit. “We just need to get past this pandemic, and we can. That's the frustrating part: we can get past this if we just vaccinate ourselves.”Jan. 24, 2022