Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

Dr. Paul Offit joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss new data on Pfizer’s antiviral pill that shows 89% efficacy in preventing severe illness for high-risk patients, as U.S. cases continue to rise ahead of the holidays. “To describe this as a game changer, it seems to me a little misleading only that we had the game changer that came out a year ago when the vaccines were available. Prevention is always better than cure,” Dr. Offit says. Dec. 14, 2021
