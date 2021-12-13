Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses
05:01
Share this -
copied
Author of “The New Climate War” Dr. Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the historic nature of the unseasonably turbulent and deadly tornadoes that devastated six states over the weekend. Dr. Mann points out “a trend towards more intense tornadoes,” that has been “exacerbated by climate change,” and he advocates for Build Back Better to “address this problem at its core.”Dec. 13, 2021
Now Playing
Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses
05:01
UP NEXT
Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote
06:09
Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’
04:48
Michael Beschloss: ‘We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole’
04:24
Susan Page: Bob Dole felt ‘Trumped-out’ by end of Trump Presidency
09:31
Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison