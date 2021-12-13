IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

05:01

Author of “The New Climate War” Dr. Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the historic nature of the unseasonably turbulent and deadly tornadoes that devastated six states over the weekend. Dr. Mann points out “a trend towards more intense tornadoes,” that has been “exacerbated by climate change,” and he advocates for Build Back Better to “address this problem at its core.”Dec. 13, 2021

