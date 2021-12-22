Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘You can’t test out of COVID’

Dr. John Torres and Dr. Kavita Patel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Israel’s rollout of a second booster, the latest surge in Omicron cases, and how Americans can safely approach the Holiday season. “My urge to Americans: just think about what you’re doing, you can’t test out of COVID,” says Dr. Patel. “This is a different Christmas. It's not December 2020. It's more hopeful. But what we do in the next several days will dictate what January looks like.”Dec. 22, 2021