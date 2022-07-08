Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’

Former Obama White House Policy Director Dr. Kavita Patel, NYU Law School Professor Melissa Murray, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the fallout from the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “It's very dangerous in healthcare to have such a blind spot from lack of access for patients and families,” says Dr. Patel. “We're shifting parts of our country to a third world country in terms of not being able to train, not recognizing conditions, and not even being able to treat when people present until they're on death's bed.” July 8, 2022