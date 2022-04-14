IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

04:13

Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the danger of BA2 sub-variants and future Covid mutations, amid rising infections in the Northeast. “We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2,” says Dr. Patel. “That is a cause for concern and reason for people to think about their travels and think about putting on a mask.”April 14, 2022

