Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

Dr. Kavita Patel joins Yasmin Vossoughian to break down the physical implications of abortion restrictions and their impact on the medical workforce. “When you look at Texas, not just with recent laws, but even previous laws that really restricted reproductive rights, you see as high as an 8-20% increase in maternal mortality,” says Dr. Patel. “Imagine also that we have a workforce, including myself, no longer trained in dealing with these issues,” she explains. “This goes way beyond just gynecology care. It's women's health care that gets impacted.”May 5, 2022