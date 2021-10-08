Dr. Kavita Patel on child vaccinations, telling parents to ‘weight the benefits’

Dr. Kavita Patel joins Geoff Bennett on Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the benefits of getting your children vaccinated, and why child vaccinations are unique. “If we do not have any of those serious risks, think about the benefits and that’s what you’ve got to weigh as an individual parent,” Patel says. “What is the benefit of vaccinating my child, knowing it’s not the same as a benefit in a 40-year-old.” Oct. 8, 2021