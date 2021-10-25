Dr. Kavita Patel: Increase in access to at home COVID tests and vaccines for children signals ‘a bright outlook for 2022’
04:10
Share this -
copied
Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss some White House efforts to expand access to at home COVID-19 tests as the holidays approach and the expected approval of vaccines for children under 12. “We've got a rosy, kind of winter holiday with children getting vaccinated and hopefully households coming together, and a bright outlook for 2022, ” says Dr. Patel. Oct. 25, 2021