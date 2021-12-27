Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test
Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha joins Joe Fryer to discuss potential moves from the White House to combat the omicron virus, including access to testing, a fourth vaccine dose, and shortening isolation guidance. “Ten days is probably too long, especially for vaccinated, boosted people,” says Dr. Jha. “What we should be doing is shortening it to five days but then requiring a rapid antigen test. And if that's negative, then I think it's reasonable to end isolation.”Dec. 27, 2021
