Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

Dr. Peter Hotez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 years-old, which the manufacturer has submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization. While Dr. Hotez says Moderna’s vaccine is “potentially promising,” it’s not yet a “slam dunk,” with only “modest” protection against the Omicron variant. “The question is, do we move forward with the Moderna pediatric vaccines now, or do we wait for that third dose data?”April 28, 2022