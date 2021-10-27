Dr. Gupta: ‘We need to be clearer with parents’ about threat COVID poses to kids

Dr. Vin Gupta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what parents should think about when considering whether or not to vaccinate their children. “800 children have died since the beginning of this pandemic of COVID-19. In a typical flu season, maybe in a really bad one, 200 children may die from the flu. So that magnitude of seriousness about the threat that COVID poses to children I think we need to be clearer with parents on," says Gupta. “People relying on natural protection, those antibodies are just not where they need to be to prevent an infection."Oct. 27, 2021