Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge
05:07
Dr. Celine Gounder joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the CDC’s prediction of an upcoming surge in Covid cases by the end of Christmas week. “Omicron is far more infectious than any variant before it, so that means it spreads more easily from person to person, and more people will become infected.” Despite this, Dr. Gounder explains that “vaccines are still preventing severe disease.”Dec. 16, 2021
