Dr. Gounder: ‘COVID is not the flu, even in children’

Dr. John Torres and Dr. Celine Gounder join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of parents getting their children vaccinated, as misinformation has caused many to be hesitant. “This is not a benign illness. COVID is not the flu, even in children,” says Dr. Gounder. “Around 100 kids between 5 and 11 have died from COVID, and when kids get COVID it does seem to cause more severe illness than the flu.”Oct. 26, 2021