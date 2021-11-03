Dr. Francis Collins: Parents should ‘look at the risks of covid’ against the ‘limited’ risks of the vaccine

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of getting children vaccinated. With vaccines now approved for kids ages 5 to 11, Dr. Collins says, “Parents if you're trying to figure out how do I size this up, you have to look at the risks of covid which are substantial for kids versus the risk of the vaccine which seems to be really limited, mostly to sore arms, and the fact that this is a highly effective way to protect your kid from the bad consequences that covid can cause “Nov. 3, 2021