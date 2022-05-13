IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35
    Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

    08:18
    Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

    07:46

  • Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

    02:40

  • Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond

    07:36

  • Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’

    08:02

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory

    06:19

  • Sen. Maggie Hassan: If Republican politicians ‘take away’ abortion rights, ‘what other rights are next?’

    05:38

  • Michael Steele: It ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump-endorsed candidates lose. ‘Even a loss is a win.’

    07:35

  • Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

    03:52

  • Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

    08:32

  • Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest

    02:27

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

    05:51

  • WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

    04:29

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

    06:28

  • Former Secy. Bill Cohen ‘not surprised’ by Esper claims: ‘Trump has no respect for the rule of law.’

    06:53

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56

  • Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

08:18

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest pandemic challenges in America, amid a spread of new sub-variants and Covid funding cuts. “We need money for vaccines, for boosters, for testing to get the most appropriate boost, to get more antivirals that we already have, as well as antivirals that we need to develop that are better than the ones that we have,” says Dr. Fauci. “We really do need to continue the stream of resources if we're going to meet the challenges which are unquestionably ahead of us.” May 13, 2022

