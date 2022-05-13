Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’05:53
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’04:35
- Now Playing
Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’08:18
- UP NEXT
Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office07:46
Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members02:40
Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond07:36
Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’08:02
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory06:19
Sen. Maggie Hassan: If Republican politicians ‘take away’ abortion rights, ‘what other rights are next?’05:38
Michael Steele: It ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump-endorsed candidates lose. ‘Even a loss is a win.’07:35
Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’03:52
Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation08:32
Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest02:27
Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation05:51
WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'04:29
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'06:28
Former Secy. Bill Cohen ‘not surprised’ by Esper claims: ‘Trump has no respect for the rule of law.’06:53
Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’05:56
Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’07:02
Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’03:58
Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’05:53
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’04:35
- Now Playing
Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’08:18
- UP NEXT
Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office07:46
Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members02:40
Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond07:36
Play All