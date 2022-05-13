Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest pandemic challenges in America, amid a spread of new sub-variants and Covid funding cuts. “We need money for vaccines, for boosters, for testing to get the most appropriate boost, to get more antivirals that we already have, as well as antivirals that we need to develop that are better than the ones that we have,” says Dr. Fauci. “We really do need to continue the stream of resources if we're going to meet the challenges which are unquestionably ahead of us.” May 13, 2022