Dr. Fauci: Twitter has become ‘almost a cesspool of misinformation’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role as NIAID Director after serving 38 years in the role. He sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide-ranging conversation about his career, the politicization of science, the dangers of medical disinformation, and advising former President Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Twittersphere as it is has really gone berserk lately. It’s kind of become almost a cesspool of misinformation,” Dr. Fauci says, responding to a recent Twitter attack from Elon Musk. “Whatever he said, I’m not paying attention to it.” Dec. 13, 2022