Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest surge in Omicron cases and the importance of boosters. “We know when you look at the data that we have, that the protection against infection alone, symptomatic infection dramatically diminishes when it comes to Omicron. But fortunately for us, when you get a booster shot, it reconstitutes it up really well, particularly protecting against severe disease that would lead to hospitalizations,” says Dr. Fauci. “If you want to address, which we all do, this extraordinary challenge, please get boosted.”Dec. 21, 2021