IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

    02:17

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

    05:35

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    07:18

  • Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

    05:12

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

    07:22

  • Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge

    05:07

  • David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

    05:00

  • ‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

    07:09

  • Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome

    06:15

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

    01:04

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

    08:34

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

    03:24

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

    05:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

    07:13

  • Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

    05:01

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

    06:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

    04:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

07:07

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest surge in Omicron cases and the importance of boosters. “We know when you look at the data that we have, that the protection against infection alone, symptomatic infection dramatically diminishes when it comes to Omicron. But fortunately for us, when you get a booster shot, it reconstitutes it up really well, particularly protecting against severe disease that would lead to hospitalizations,” says Dr. Fauci. “If you want to address, which we all do, this extraordinary challenge, please get boosted.”Dec. 21, 2021

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

    02:17

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

    05:35

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All