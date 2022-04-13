IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'

    08:47
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'

08:47

Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest pandemic developments and to “encourage the Congress” to fund continued efforts to eradicate Covid-19 globally. “The Congress, to their credit, and the administration have been very generous in the past in getting us the things that we needed to do the job. But we can't just stop, because we are still in a dynamic process. We still need antibodies, we still need vaccines. We still need drugs and including the $5 billion for the international issue,” says Dr. Fauci. “It does not make sense to pull back on things that are working.”April 13, 2022

