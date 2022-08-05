IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

09:22

White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing monkeypox outbreak and how officials can avoid stigmatizing the LGBTQ+ community in their efforts to curb the spread of the virus. “You have to engage the community and you've got to put yourself in their shoes and say, how can we make it such that there is no stigma, or at least, a very strong alleviation of any potential stigma?” says Dr. Fauci. He adds that authorities need to provide “ample accessibility to testing therapy without any stumbling blocks of unnecessary paperwork and bureaucratic hoops that one has to go through.”Aug. 5, 2022

    Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by 'de facto blockade' following Pelosi

