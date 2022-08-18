Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s admission that her agency needs to be overhauled, the continuing spread of monkeypox in addition to the the BA.5 Covid variant, and the reemergence of polio in the New York region. Dr. Fauci is only worried about the presence of polio found in New York wastewater “to the extent that people are not vaccinating their children. There are some areas, particularly in Rockland County, where only about 60% of the children have been vaccinated and in some areas in that county as low as 37%,” says Dr. Fauci. “If you want to put a dead stop to polio in this country then just get everybody vaccinated who needs to be vaccinated.”Aug. 18, 2022