Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role as NIAID Director after serving 38 years in the role. He sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide-ranging conversation about his experience advising seven presidents from Reagan to Biden, lessons learned from working through multiple pandemics, the rise of disinformation, his proudest achievements and plans for the future. Dr. Fauci says he has plans for his “next chapter” as a private citizen, “in teaching, in lecturing, in writing,” and hopes to “inspire younger people to go into science.”Dec. 13, 2022