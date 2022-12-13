IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Dr. Fauci hopes to 'inspire younger people to go into science' in 'next chapter' of his career

    Dr. Fauci: Twitter has become ‘almost a cesspool of misinformation’

  • Fauci addresses Elon Musk's critical tweets: 'I don't pay attention to that'

  • Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’

  • Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

  • Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’

  • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph

  • John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine

  • WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’

  • Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

  • John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

  • Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Fauci hopes to 'inspire younger people to go into science' in 'next chapter' of his career

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role as NIAID Director after serving 38 years in the role. He sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide-ranging conversation about his experience advising seven presidents from Reagan to Biden, lessons learned from working through multiple pandemics, the rise of disinformation, his proudest achievements and plans for the future. Dr. Fauci says he has plans for his “next chapter” as a private citizen, “in teaching, in lecturing, in writing,” and hopes to “inspire younger people to go into science.”Dec. 13, 2022

