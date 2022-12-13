Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career

John Kirby: Russia is treating Paul Whelan ‘differently’ because of ‘sham espionage charges’04:37
- Now Playing
Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career07:18
- UP NEXT
Dr. Fauci: Twitter has become ‘almost a cesspool of misinformation’07:52
Fauci addresses Elon Musk's critical tweets: 'I don't pay attention to that'02:06
Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’06:31
Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup01:54
Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’07:24
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph00:45
John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine05:38
WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’06:20
Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’07:15
Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’02:56
John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’07:46
Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother05:27
Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine05:18
Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings06:37
Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’06:57
Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case02:36
Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’08:44
Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’07:07
John Kirby: Russia is treating Paul Whelan ‘differently’ because of ‘sham espionage charges’04:37
- Now Playing
Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career07:18
- UP NEXT
Dr. Fauci: Twitter has become ‘almost a cesspool of misinformation’07:52
Fauci addresses Elon Musk's critical tweets: 'I don't pay attention to that'02:06
Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’06:31
Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup01:54
Play All