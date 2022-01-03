Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’
University Hospital President & CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss nationwide hospital staffing shortages amid the ongoing omicron surge, and the CDC’s decision to shorten the isolation period for those who test positive for Covid. “I do think the benefits of bringing employees back earlier outweigh the risks,” says Dr. Elnahal. “That was a critical move the CDC made.”Jan. 3, 2022
