Dr. Celine Gounder: Travel restrictions to prevent omicron infections should have come ‘sooner’

Dr. Celine Gounder joins Kristen Welker to discuss the safety of travel as we await scientific data on the transmissibility of and vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant. Dr. Gounder agrees with President Biden’s decision to tighten travel restrictions, but believes the move is coming too late. “We should have done this sooner. We should have required testing 24 hours prior to travel rather than 72 hours prior to travel. That should have been done with the rise of the delta variant which has a much shorter inception period,” says Dr. Gounder.Dec. 1, 2021