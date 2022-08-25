IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’

    05:49

  • Students say student loan decision will help free them ‘from the shackles of debt’

    05:46

  • Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    02:25

  • Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    10:38

  • Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

    03:31

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28

  • Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

06:57

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine doctor and plaintiff in a lawsuit to stop a severe abortion restriction law in Idaho, and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tangible harms abortion bans and restrictive abortion laws cause to women and medical professionals. “Ordinary people will lose their lives over these bans that were put in place by legislators, who, many of whom just don't understand any of the complexity of pregnancy,” says Dr. Gustafson. “Pregnancy isn't a happy, safe event, for many people. It is a very complex medical condition.”Aug. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’

    05:49

  • Students say student loan decision will help free them ‘from the shackles of debt’

    05:46

  • Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    02:25

  • Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    10:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All