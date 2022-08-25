Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine doctor and plaintiff in a lawsuit to stop a severe abortion restriction law in Idaho, and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tangible harms abortion bans and restrictive abortion laws cause to women and medical professionals. “Ordinary people will lose their lives over these bans that were put in place by legislators, who, many of whom just don't understand any of the complexity of pregnancy,” says Dr. Gustafson. “Pregnancy isn't a happy, safe event, for many people. It is a very complex medical condition.”Aug. 25, 2022