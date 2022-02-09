Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates

After New York Governor Hochul announced her decision to lift her state’s mask mandate, Dr. Uché Blackstock joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the consequences of dropping these policies prematurely. “It doesn't make sense to me to just remove mask mandates because cases are falling,” says Dr. Blackstock. “It’s not clear that we are actually following the evidence. And so I'm concerned about what is going to happen over the next few weeks. What's going to happen when we have the next variant, or the next surge?”Feb. 9, 2022