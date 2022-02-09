Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates
04:03
Share this -
copied
After New York Governor Hochul announced her decision to lift her state’s mask mandate, Dr. Uché Blackstock joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the consequences of dropping these policies prematurely. “It doesn't make sense to me to just remove mask mandates because cases are falling,” says Dr. Blackstock. “It’s not clear that we are actually following the evidence. And so I'm concerned about what is going to happen over the next few weeks. What's going to happen when we have the next variant, or the next surge?”Feb. 9, 2022
Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’
06:45
Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’
06:36
Now Playing
Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates
04:03
UP NEXT
Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’
06:02
Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.
04:41
Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’