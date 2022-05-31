IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

05:21

Former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective that gun violence in America should be treated as a public health issue, and to address the mental health implications of active shooter drills in schools. “The idea that children in our schools are being trained to respond to mass shooter events is not a good thing for their mental health,” says Besser. “If we address this like the public health crisis it is, like we've done with motor vehicle safety, and we view this as a gun safety issue, we could we could whittle away at this and dramatically reduce the threat from guns in our society.” May 31, 2022

