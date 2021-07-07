Dr. Ashish Jha: ‘We are not done, the pandemic isn’t over, and what we need to do is get more people vaccinated’

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, joins Kasie Hunt on the day of the “Hometown Heroes” parade in New York City which is celebrating essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Recognizing that we should celebrate the progress we have made as a country since last year, Dr. Jha also says that we still have “huge challenges” in getting all Americans vaccinated, including the misinformation that is plaguing communities. He also shares his guidance for mask wearing indoors which he bases on “local community spread and vaccinations.”